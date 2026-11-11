'Anbil Avan' streams on SonyLIV November 13 in 5 languages
Missed it in theaters? Anbil Avan, the Tamil romantic thriller starring Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan, is coming to SonyLIV on November 13, 2026.
You can catch it in multiple languages (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi), so there's something for everyone.
Karthikeyan directs 'Anbil Avan' homestay mystery
Directed by newcomer R Karthikeyan, the film follows newlyweds Suriya and Iyal as they move to a hill station hoping to start a vintage homestay.
Things don't go as planned: they run into unexpected twists and mysteries along the way.
The cast also features Kathir, Balu, Revathy, Abdul Samad, and Maha Delhi Ganesh. Plus, Govind Vasantha's music sets the mood while Gowtham Rajendran handles cinematography.