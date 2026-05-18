Anderson Cooper leaving CBS's '60 Minutes' after nearly 2 decades
Entertainment
Anderson Cooper is stepping away from CBS's 60 Minutes after almost two decades of reporting big stories, from wars to political shake-ups, with his signature personal touch.
He's been a familiar face since 2006, carrying on the legacy of journalism greats like Mike Wallace and Ed Bradley.
Cooper cites sons Wyatt and Sebastian
Cooper says he's leaving to spend more time with his sons, Wyatt and Sebastian, after years of balancing 60 Minutes with hosting CNN's Anderson Cooper 360°.
CBS News expressed gratitude for his expansive body of work and left the door open if he ever wants to return.