Anderson Cooper reportedly not thrilled about working under Bari Weiss
Anderson Cooper is reportedly not thrilled about the idea of working under Bari Weiss.
This comes after Weiss's headline-making run at CBS News, where she shook up 60 Minutes and sparked some big departures.
The timing is interesting too: the timing coincides with a proposed $111 billion merger that would give Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison control over CNN's parent company.
Bari Weiss faces criticism at CBS
Cooper left 60 Minutes earlier this year, officially for family reasons, but it happened as several top journalists quit or spoke out against Weiss's leadership style.
Scott Pelley even called her out for putting politics before journalism.
Despite defending her approach as "trust and mutual respect," Weiss has faced plenty of criticism from inside CBS News.
For now, though, Cooper is sticking with his longtime show at CNN and recently renewed his contract, so he isn't going anywhere just yet.