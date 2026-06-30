Anderson Cooper reportedly not thrilled about working under Bari Weiss

Bari Weiss faces criticism at CBS

Cooper left 60 Minutes earlier this year, officially for family reasons, but it happened as several top journalists quit or spoke out against Weiss's leadership style.

Scott Pelley even called her out for putting politics before journalism.

Despite defending her approach as "trust and mutual respect," Weiss has faced plenty of criticism from inside CBS News.

For now, though, Cooper is sticking with his longtime show at CNN and recently renewed his contract, so he isn't going anywhere just yet.