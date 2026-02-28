'Andha Pyaar 2.0' review: Comedic spin on dating shows
Andha Pyaar 2.0 - Wingman Edition is streaming on ZEE5, bringing a fresh spin to reality dating shows.
Hosted by Vivek Samtani and directed by Ashish Bajaj, the series features a woman meeting four blindfolded men, judging them purely on conversation and vibes—not appearance.
Comedians like Kaustubh Agarwal and Nishant Tanwar join in, adding plenty of laughs along the way.
Two teams of comedians join the fun
Each episode has the woman chatting with four blindfolded guys while two teams of comedians act as wingmen—guiding or playfully sabotaging the suitors to reveal their true personalities.
The goal? See if real connections can spark without any visual cues, with the woman choosing who she wants to match with at the end.
A fresh take on reality dating shows
The show's concept is genuinely different and brings some fun energy thanks to its comedian wingmen. Still, some challenges feel a bit flat and could use more excitement.
If you're into reality dating shows looking for something offbeat (and don't mind a few awkward moments), Andha Pyaar 2.0 might be worth checking out—reported to be streaming on ZEE5 via OTTplay Premium in Hindi.