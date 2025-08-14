'Andhera' review: Priya Bapat's horror series is eerily entertaining

Plot, themes, and performances

Set in Mumbai, Andhera follows Jay—a medical student haunted by eerie visions—while Inspector Kalpana investigates a linked missing person case. Vlogger Rumi helps Jay make sense of it all.

The characters are well-developed (Prajakta Koli's Rumi stands out), and the series digs into mental health themes. However, some viewers might find it overindulgent.

Still, if you're into horror with a psychological edge, it's worth checking out on Prime Video or OTTplay Premium.