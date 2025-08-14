'Andhera' review: Priya Bapat's horror series is eerily entertaining
Amazon Prime Video just dropped Andhera, a new supernatural horror series starring Priya Bapat, Prajakta Koli, and Surveen Chawla.
Released on August 14, 2025, the show explores fear and the human mind through eight episodes that blend urban legends with psychological twists.
Plot, themes, and performances
Set in Mumbai, Andhera follows Jay—a medical student haunted by eerie visions—while Inspector Kalpana investigates a linked missing person case. Vlogger Rumi helps Jay make sense of it all.
The characters are well-developed (Prajakta Koli's Rumi stands out), and the series digs into mental health themes. However, some viewers might find it overindulgent.
Still, if you're into horror with a psychological edge, it's worth checking out on Prime Video or OTTplay Premium.