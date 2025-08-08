'Andhera': Trailer of Prajakta Koli-Karanvir Malhotra's horror series out now
Prime Video is set to release the trailer for "Andhera," a new series landing August 14.
The story follows Inspector Kalpana Kadam (Priya Bapat) and med student Jay (Karanvir Malhotra) as they dig into a woman's strange disappearance in Mumbai—only to stumble onto a creepy supernatural force that messes with reality.
More about the show and its team
Director Raaghav Dar calls "Andhera" a psychological horror that dives into fears rooted in ambition, guilt, and secrets instead of classic jump scares.
Prajakta Koli describes her character as impulsive but skeptical, bringing some real emotion to the mix.
Producer Karan Anshuman says the show slowly builds tension to reveal the darker sides of people.
Release date, streaming platform, cast
Made by Excel Entertainment and executive produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, "Andhera" features an ensemble cast including Surveen Chawla.
The eight-episode series streams exclusively on Prime Video worldwide from August 14.