Andhra Loyola College launches 'Ninnati Kadhalo Nenu' poster and glimpse
Andhra Loyola College just hosted the poster and glimpse launch for the upcoming Telugu film Ninnati Kadhalo Nenu.
Organized by the Visual Communication and Electronic Media department, the event gave students a real taste of how films are introduced to the world.
The reveal got a warm response from both students and faculty.
Film team held student Q&A session
After the unveiling, director Kiran Bayireddy, producer Raja Gola, music director Moses, and lead actor Rishi Pathapati chatted with students about filmmaking.
As part of a program titled "Exposure to Film Industry - Film Poster & Media Production," they answered questions on everything from direction, acting, music, cinematography, filmmaking, and career opportunities in the industry.
College Rector and head of the Visual Communication department Fr. G. Rayappa highlighted how these experiences help students explore creative careers up close.