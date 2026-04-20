'The Wire' actor Andre Royo joins 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow'

Role speculation

Gunn is excited to work with Royo

Gunn expressed his fondness for the actor in his post. The director wrote, "After 15 years, it's great to be working with Andre again!" This has led to speculation about Royo's character, especially since Gunn had previously teased the appearance of Martian Manhunter in Man of Tomorrow. The character is known for his love of Chocos, something Gunn had referenced earlier.