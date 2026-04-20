'The Wire' actor Andre Royo joins 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow'
What's the story
Andre Royo, known for his roles in The Wire and Truth Be Told, has joined the cast of the Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow. The news was confirmed by DC Studios co-CEO and director/writer James Gunn on social media. Although Royo's role hasn't been officially announced, there are speculations that he could be playing J'onn J'onzz, aka Martian Manhunter.
Role speculation
Gunn is excited to work with Royo
Gunn expressed his fondness for the actor in his post. The director wrote, "After 15 years, it's great to be working with Andre again!" This has led to speculation about Royo's character, especially since Gunn had previously teased the appearance of Martian Manhunter in Man of Tomorrow. The character is known for his love of Chocos, something Gunn had referenced earlier.
Production update
Royo will join a star-studded cast
Royo will be joining a star-studded cast in Man of Tomorrow, including David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Aaron Pierre as Green Lantern John Stewart, and Adria Arjona as Maxima. The film is currently being shot in Atlanta and is scheduled to release on July 9, 2027.