Aaron Pierre joins James Gunn's 'Superman' sequel
What's the story
Aaron Pierre, who will debut as Green Lantern John Stewart in HBO's Lanterns, has been roped in for James Gunn's upcoming Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow. The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter. In the upcoming film, Pierre will join David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult, who reprise their roles as Superman and Lex Luthor, respectively.
Production details
Everything we know about 'Man of Tomorrow'
Man of Tomorrow, written and directed by DC Studios co-head Gunn, is set to begin production this summer in Atlanta. The film will feature German actor Lars Eidinger as the super-intelligent villain Brainiac. The movie is scheduled for release on July 9, 2027.
Career highlights
Pierre will play Stewart in 'Lanterns'
In Lanterns, Pierre plays Stewart, a rookie member of the Lantern Corps. The series follows two intergalactic cops who investigate a murder in America. A trailer for the HBO series was released earlier this month, teasing the buddy-cop dynamic between Hal (Kyle Chandler) and John as they embark on their investigation. It will be released in August.
Filmography
Other projects of the actor
Pierre has a diverse portfolio, including Netflix's Rebel Ridge, Nat Geo's Genius: MLK/X where he portrayed Malcolm X, Barry Jenkins's The Underground Railroad series on Prime Video, and voicing Mufasa in Jenkins's The Lion King prequel. He also recently voiced a key role in Sony Pictures Animation's Goat.