Aaron Pierre joins James Gunn's 'Superman' sequel

Aaron Pierre, who will debut as Green Lantern John Stewart in HBO 's Lanterns, has been roped in for James Gunn 's upcoming Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow. The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter. In the upcoming film, Pierre will join David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult, who reprise their roles as Superman and Lex Luthor, respectively.

Production details Everything we know about 'Man of Tomorrow' Man of Tomorrow, written and directed by DC Studios co-head Gunn, is set to begin production this summer in Atlanta. The film will feature German actor Lars Eidinger as the super-intelligent villain Brainiac. The movie is scheduled for release on July 9, 2027.

Career highlights Pierre will play Stewart in 'Lanterns' In Lanterns, Pierre plays Stewart, a rookie member of the Lantern Corps. The series follows two intergalactic cops who investigate a murder in America. A trailer for the HBO series was released earlier this month, teasing the buddy-cop dynamic between Hal (Kyle Chandler) and John as they embark on their investigation. It will be released in August.

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