Andrew Garfield confirms he isn't in 'The Social Network' sequel
Andrew Garfield has officially shut down rumors about his return as Eduardo Saverin in the upcoming sequel to The Social Network, The Social Reckoning.
"No, no. Eduardo is in Singapore, having a good time," he told IndieWire, but added, "Oh yeah," when asked if he's excited to see the new film.
This is what 'The Social Reckoning' is about
Hitting theaters on October 9, 2026, The Social Reckoning moves away from Facebook's early days and dives into real-life scandals exposed by whistleblower Frances Haugen and journalist Jeff Horwitz.
Jeremy Strong now plays Mark Zuckerberg, with Mikey Madison as Haugen and Jeremy Allen White as Horwitz.
Movie is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation
The movie is based on the 2021 Facebook Files—leaked documents that revealed how Facebook impacted teens, spread misinformation, and fueled social issues.
Aaron Sorkin returns to write and direct this follow-up to his Oscar-nominated 2010 film.