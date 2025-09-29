Andrew Garfield confirms he isn't in 'The Social Network' sequel Entertainment Sep 29, 2025

Andrew Garfield has officially shut down rumors about his return as Eduardo Saverin in the upcoming sequel to The Social Network, The Social Reckoning.

"No, no. Eduardo is in Singapore, having a good time," he told IndieWire, but added, "Oh yeah," when asked if he's excited to see the new film.