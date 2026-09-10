Andrew Garfield reveals why he stopped using ChatGPT
What's the story
Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield recently revealed that he has stopped using the AI tool ChatGPT after shooting for his upcoming film Artificial. The movie, which also stars Monica Barbaro and Yura Borisov, is directed by Luca Guadagnino and tells the story of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Garfield explained his decision to stop using ChatGPT and Facebook (when he was filming The Social Network).
Actor's perspective
This is what Garfield said
Garfield said, "The more you know and the more you realize we're careening into some very unknown territory."
He added, "What I suppose is good and transparent is they're like, 'Yeah, no, we kind of don't know who's going to lose their jobs and how we're going to create an economy that works for ordinary people but we're going to find out and I promise you it's going to be awesome.'"
Career highlights
More on 'Artificial' and Garfield's next
In Artificial, Garfield plays Altman. The movie will focus on the firing and re-hiring of Altman at OpenAI. It is set to hit theaters on December 25.
Apart from this project, Garfield is also busy promoting his new movie The Uprising. Depicting the Peasants' Revolt of 1381, the project releases on September 18 in India.