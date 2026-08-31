JioHotstar unveils 1st posters for Aneet Padda, Fatima Shaikh's 'Hunkkaar'

The character posters for Hunkkaar reveal the show's A-rating, meaning it is not suitable for viewers under 18.

Raghubir Yadav is reportedly playing the antagonist in this gritty drama set in the heartlands.

The supporting cast includes Ram Kapoor, Zoya Hussain, Charu Shankar, Veen Harsh, and Rajesh Sharma.

Heeraz Marfatia is reportedly a part of the writing team.