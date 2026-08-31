JioHotstar unveils 1st posters for Aneet Padda, Fatima Shaikh's 'Hunkkaar'
What's the story
JioHotstar has announced its upcoming socio-thriller series Hunkkaar - The Roar, starring Aneet Padda in her first project since the 2025 hit Saiyaara. The show also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Arjun Mathur. The streamer shared character posters for its four main characters on Monday. The first teaser of the series will be released on Tuesday.
Character posters
The show is rated 'A'
The character posters for Hunkkaar reveal the show's A-rating, meaning it is not suitable for viewers under 18.
Raghubir Yadav is reportedly playing the antagonist in this gritty drama set in the heartlands.
The supporting cast includes Ram Kapoor, Zoya Hussain, Charu Shankar, Veen Harsh, and Rajesh Sharma.
Heeraz Marfatia is reportedly a part of the writing team.
Production details
Jointly directed by Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia
Hunkkaar is a joint directorial venture between Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia, produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment in association with Purple Pebble Pictures and Mangata Films.
Mehra is known for directing Baar Baar Dekho (2016) and some episodes of Made in Heaven.
Kapadia has served as an assistant director on films like Luck By Chance (2009), Raavan (2010), and Talaash (2012).
Other projects
Other projects of Padda
Apart from Hunkkaar, Padda has other projects in the pipeline.
She will be seen in Shakti Shalini and an untitled Mohit Suri film, where she will reunite with her Saiyaara co-star Ahaan Panday.
She has previously starred in Salaam Venky and Big Girls Don't Cry.