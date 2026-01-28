Angelina Jolie may leave US as twins turn 18
Angelina Jolie is reportedly planning to move out of the US once her twins, Knox and Vivienne, turn 18 this July.
She told Hollywood Reporter, "I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they're 18, I'll be able to leave."
Her main wish? For her kids to have "privacy, peace, safety."
Why is she leaving?
Jolie has already sold her New York apartment and is putting her LA mansion up for sale—big signs she's prepping for life abroad.
Years of legal battles with Brad Pitt over custody and assets have been tough on her finances too.
She's looking at Cambodia as a main base, with France and Africa also in the mix.
What's behind the move?
Jolie hasn't held back about feeling disconnected from the US lately.
At a film festival last year she said, "I love my country, but at this time, I don't recognize my country," adding that "Anything anywhere that divides or limits personal expressions and freedoms from anyone, I think, is very dangerous."
She's also called out LA for lacking "humanity" and says America just doesn't reflect her values anymore.