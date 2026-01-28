Angelina Jolie may leave US as twins turn 18 Entertainment Jan 28, 2026

Angelina Jolie is reportedly planning to move out of the US once her twins, Knox and Vivienne, turn 18 this July.

She told Hollywood Reporter, "I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they're 18, I'll be able to leave."

Her main wish? For her kids to have "privacy, peace, safety."