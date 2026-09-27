'Angh' TIFF win makes film Oscar-eligible despite India's official choice
Entertainment
Angh, a film from Nagaland directed by Theja Rio, just scored a big win at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and is now in the running for the 2027 Oscars.
Thanks to new Academy rules, its TIFF Platform Prize means Angh will be considered for Best International Feature Film, even though it wasn't picked as India's official entry.
India picks 'Gondhal' over 'Angh'
Despite the TIFF success, Angh lost out to Marathi film Gondhal as India's Oscar pick.
The jury was reportedly worried about Angh's release timeline possibly missing the September 30 deadline. But producer Nancy Nisa Beso says her team submitted everything on time and confirmed their release plans.
While there's been some controversy, Angh's TIFF win has opened up a new path to the Oscars.