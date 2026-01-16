Anil Kapoor hops on board Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's 'Dragon'
Entertainment
Anil Kapoor is joining the much-awaited film Dragon, starring Jr NTR and directed by Prashanth Neel.
Announced on Instagram, this marks Kapoor's second team-up with Jr NTR after War 2.
Rukmini Vasanth is set to play the female lead, and the movie now aims for a June 25, 2026 release.
Delays, script changes, and Neel's perfectionism
Dragon has hit a few bumps—Jr NTR asked for script tweaks that might mean some re-shoots, showing his focus on quality.
The schedule also shifted because of his family wedding break.
Director Neel is known for being super detail-oriented in post-production, so fans might need to be patient as he works to get everything just right.