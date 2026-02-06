Anil Kapoor's 'Subedaar' might hit Prime Video in March
What's the story
The much-anticipated action drama Subedaar, starring Anil Kapoor and Radhikka Madan, will reportedly premiere on Amazon Prime Video in March. The film was announced by the streaming platform last year and has been directed by Suresh Triveni. It marks Kapoor's first release of 2026, where he plays a retired army officer who turns into a fighting machine when his family comes under attack.
Film details
'Anil has explored a combination of heavy action and drama'
A source told Mid-Day, "The film wrapped up in early 2025...It will drop online in early March." "In Subedaar, Anil has explored a combination of heavy action and drama as the film has not only some great stunts but also an emotional father-daughter story." Kapoor also co-produced the film. He had completed dubbing for Subedaar in October 2025, with Triveni sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the dubbing studio featuring Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla.
Plot insights
Story and themes of 'Subedaar'
Set in India's heartland, Subedaar follows Arjun Singh (Kapoor), a former soldier struggling to adjust to civilian life. The film delves into his unresolved trauma and strained relationship with his daughter. As the story progresses, Singh is drawn into a conflict that forces him to confront personal demons and external threats, with themes of duty, loss, and redemption at its core.
Future ventures
Kapoor has also joined Siddharth Anand's 'King'
Kapoor recently confirmed that Subedaar's shoot was complete, sharing a behind-the-scenes video. He expressed gratitude to the team for their dedication and hard work. The film was originally slated for a theatrical release but will now premiere on Prime Video in March. Meanwhile, Kapoor has reportedly joined Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand's upcoming film King, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, and Abhay Verma. A few days back, his look in Netflix's Family Business was also revealed.