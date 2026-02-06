Anil Kapoor's 'Subedaar' might hit Prime Video in March

The much-anticipated action drama Subedaar, starring Anil Kapoor and Radhikka Madan , will reportedly premiere on Amazon Prime Video in March. The film was announced by the streaming platform last year and has been directed by Suresh Triveni. It marks Kapoor's first release of 2026, where he plays a retired army officer who turns into a fighting machine when his family comes under attack.

Film details 'Anil has explored a combination of heavy action and drama' A source told Mid-Day, "The film wrapped up in early 2025...It will drop online in early March." "In Subedaar, Anil has explored a combination of heavy action and drama as the film has not only some great stunts but also an emotional father-daughter story." Kapoor also co-produced the film. He had completed dubbing for Subedaar in October 2025, with Triveni sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the dubbing studio featuring Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla.

Plot insights Story and themes of 'Subedaar' Set in India's heartland, Subedaar follows Arjun Singh (Kapoor), a former soldier struggling to adjust to civilian life. The film delves into his unresolved trauma and strained relationship with his daughter. As the story progresses, Singh is drawn into a conflict that forces him to confront personal demons and external threats, with themes of duty, loss, and redemption at its core.

