Anil Kapoor-Manisha Koirala's '1942: A Love Story' returns to theaters

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, "One very important thing I want to say, for the first time, the audience will see the film the way it was meant to be seen."

"Because when the film was released, India was not still equipped with a proper Dolby surround sound. Even the color grading had limitations."

"This was the first film in India that was made in Dolby and Dolby was brought to India by us."