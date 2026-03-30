Will Anil Kapoor play a cop in Harshvardhan Rane's 'Uniform'?
What's the story
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor has reportedly been approached to play a cop in director Milap Zaveri's upcoming film Uniform. The movie also stars Harshvardhan Rane and Akanksha Sharma. It will go on floors in May 2026. This project marks the reunion of Zaveri and Rane after their previous collaboration on Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.
Career highlights
Kapoor has played cop 7 times
While it is not confirmed whether Kapoor will be part of Uniform, he has played the role of a cop seven times in his nearly five-decade-long career. His first role as a cop, as per Variety India, was in 1988's Kasam, where he went undercover to infiltrate a drug ring. The film also starred Poonam Dhillon, Kader Khan, Pran, and Aruna Irani, among others.
Iconic performances
'Ram Lakhan,' 'Race' franchise, 'Malang' saw him in similar roles
Kapoor's other notable roles as a cop include Lakhan in Subhash Ghai's Ram Lakhan, witty Inspector Robert "RD" D'Costa in Abbas-Mustan's Race and Race 2, Senior Inspector Arjun Singh in the comedy No Problem, and ACP Afaaque Baaghran in Sanjay Gupta's gangster drama Shootout At Wadala. In Mohit Suri's romantic action-thriller Malang, he played Inspector Anjaney Agashe. Meanwhile, Uniform will mark Zaveri's return to the cop-thriller genre after Satyameva Jayate and Satyameva Jayate 2. It is backed by T-Series.