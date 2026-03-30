Will Anil Kapoor play a cop in Harshvardhan Rane's 'Uniform'? 

Career highlights

Kapoor has played cop 7 times

While it is not confirmed whether Kapoor will be part of Uniform, he has played the role of a cop seven times in his nearly five-decade-long career. His first role as a cop, as per Variety India, was in 1988's Kasam, where he went undercover to infiltrate a drug ring. The film also starred Poonam Dhillon, Kader Khan, Pran, and Aruna Irani, among others.