'Nayak' turns 25: Anil Kapoor recalls playing Shivaji Rao
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor celebrated the 25th anniversary of his iconic film Nayak: The Real Hero on Monday. The actor took to social media to share memorable moments from the movie and reflect on what attracted him to the character of Shivaji Rao. He wrote, "What drew me to Shivaji Rao was never just the journey from a common man to the Chief Minister."
Character significance
'To portray a role with that kind of purpose...'
Kapoor further elaborated on his connection with the role.
He added, "To portray a role with that kind of purpose was a privilege and perhaps that is why Nayak continues to find its way back to people even after 25 years."
"The love for your country, and the desire to do better for its people will never be irrelevant, and I will always be proud to have been a part of such a story."
Twitter Post
Read Kapoor's post here
25 years of Nayak.— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 7, 2026
What drew me to Shivaji Rao was never just the journey from a common man to the Chief Minister. It was what he chose to do once he got there, to use the power he had to make a difference to the people.
To portray a role with that kind of purpose was a… pic.twitter.com/0kXVFbP9Qr
Film details
About the film and its initial casting choices
Directed by Shankar, Nayak features Kapoor as a television journalist who becomes Chief Minister for a day after challenging the political establishment.
The film also stars Rani Mukerji, the late Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, and Saurabh Shukla.
The central theme of an ordinary person given an extraordinary chance to change the system resonated with audiences.
Notably, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were approached before Kapoor.
Eventually, the Welcome actor played the lead role, delivering one of his biggest classics.