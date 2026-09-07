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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Nayak' turns 25: Anil Kapoor recalls playing Shivaji Rao
'Nayak' turns 25: Anil Kapoor recalls playing Shivaji Rao
'Nayak' completed 25 years recently

'Nayak' turns 25: Anil Kapoor recalls playing Shivaji Rao

By Isha Sharma
Sep 07, 2026
12:58 pm
What's the story

Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor celebrated the 25th anniversary of his iconic film Nayak: The Real Hero on Monday. The actor took to social media to share memorable moments from the movie and reflect on what attracted him to the character of Shivaji Rao. He wrote, "What drew me to Shivaji Rao was never just the journey from a common man to the Chief Minister."

Character significance

'To portray a role with that kind of purpose...'

Kapoor further elaborated on his connection with the role.

He added, "To portray a role with that kind of purpose was a privilege and perhaps that is why Nayak continues to find its way back to people even after 25 years."

"The love for your country, and the desire to do better for its people will never be irrelevant, and I will always be proud to have been a part of such a story."

Twitter Post

Read Kapoor's post here

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Film details

About the film and its initial casting choices

Directed by Shankar, Nayak features Kapoor as a television journalist who becomes Chief Minister for a day after challenging the political establishment.

The film also stars Rani Mukerji, the late Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, and Saurabh Shukla.

The central theme of an ordinary person given an extraordinary chance to change the system resonated with audiences.

Notably, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were approached before Kapoor.

Eventually, the Welcome actor played the lead role, delivering one of his biggest classics.

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