Anil Kapoor shares 'The Night Manager' tribute; talks of struggles

Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor recently celebrated the third anniversary of his hit series The Night Manager. On social media , he shared a poignant scene from the show that resonated with his personal and professional journey. In his post, he reflected on how this particular moment mirrored his early struggles and evolution in life and career.

Emotional resonance 'I don't always like revisiting the past...' Kapoor, who has been in the industry for over 40 years, hinted at the challenges he faced while carving his identity. He wrote, "I don't always like revisiting the past, especially the moments when I was misunderstood or judged for the person I was becoming." "People sometimes think they can step on your toes without realizing what it has taken to get where you are."

Scene interpretation Kapoor found a deep personal connection with this scene Kapoor revealed, "While this character was very different from me, there was something deeply personal in this scene that I connected with." "Instead of approaching it with anger or loudness, I chose to express a quieter, more internal truth." "Sandeep, the writers and I worked closely on it keeping my own journey and the way I've built my personal and professional life in mind while shaping this moment."

