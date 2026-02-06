'Subedaar': Anil Kapoor stuns in fierce 1st-look poster 

The poster presents Kapoor in a striking, action-oriented pose with his face streaked with fierce determination. A bloodied fist is central to the image, pushed forward with the word "F**K" scrawled across his knuckles. The background is filled with swirling debris and dust, reinforcing the film's promise of high-stakes and violence. "DON'T F**K WITH SUBEDAAR," the bold yellow text warns. An earlier report said that the film might hit Prime Video by early March.

Recent event

He will also star in 'Family Business'

In addition to his role in Subedaar, Kapoor will also be seen in the Netflix series Family Business alongside Vijay Varma. At a recent Netflix event, Kapoor reflected on collaborating with established and emerging talent. He said, "All the people here, Hansal sir...all of you are aware, I have enjoyed working with you." "All these young people, they are giving me a run for the money...And competing with them keeps me young." Family Business stars Rhea Chakraborty and Neha Dhupia.