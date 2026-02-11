Anil Kapoor's 'Subedaar' gets OTT release date
Entertainment
Anil Kapoor is back in action with Subedaar, an upcoming drama where he plays a retired soldier trying to reconnect with his daughter.
Directed by Suresh Triveni and co-starring Radhika Madan, the film premieres March 5, 2026.
When and where to watch 'Subedaar'
Subedaar is skipping theaters and heading straight to Amazon Prime Video as a global Prime Original.
It'll stream in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu across India and over 240 countries—so you can catch it pretty much anywhere.
The film was in post-production for a long time
The team later wrapped filming and spent time in post-production polishing the film's graphic style and action choreography.
This direct-to-OTT release marks a fresh move for Anil Kapoor and crew.