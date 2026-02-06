Anil Kapoor's 'Subedaar' trailer release date is here

More about the film

Directed by Suresh Triveni (of Tumhari Sulu fame), Subedaar pairs intense action with a father-daughter story—Radhikka Madan stars as Kapoor's daughter Shyama.

Produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company and Abundantia Entertainment, the film has already sparked buzz after Kapoor shared behind-the-scenes moments and his dubbing session online.

If you're into emotional stories with some serious action vibes, this one's worth keeping an eye on.