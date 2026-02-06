Anil Kapoor's 'Subedaar' trailer release date is here
Anil Kapoor is back in action with Subedaar, landing on Prime Video; no release date has been announced.
He plays Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired subedar who's pulled into new battles when family trouble finds him.
The source does not report whether filming has wrapped or confirm release-year sequencing for Kapoor.
More about the film
Directed by Suresh Triveni (of Tumhari Sulu fame), Subedaar pairs intense action with a father-daughter story—Radhikka Madan stars as Kapoor's daughter Shyama.
Produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company and Abundantia Entertainment, the film has already sparked buzz after Kapoor shared behind-the-scenes moments and his dubbing session online.
If you're into emotional stories with some serious action vibes, this one's worth keeping an eye on.