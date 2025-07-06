Next Article
Anil Ravipudi confirms Venkatesh's role in Chiranjeevi's film
Venkatesh is teaming up with Chiranjeevi in director Anil Ravipudi's next big film, Mega 157.
The movie kicked off on Ugadi 2025 and is eyeing a Sankranthi 2026 release.
Ravipudi called Venkatesh's role a "surprise element," but he's keeping the details secret for now.
'Mega 157' is a family entertainer at heart
With Nayanthara as the female lead and Catherine Tresa in a major role, Mega 157 promises a fresh take on couple dynamics, mixing comedy, drama, and action—about 70% of it is humor.
If you liked Chiranjeevi's classic Gang Leader, expect similar emotional depth but with a modern twist.
Filming is underway in Hyderabad and beyond.