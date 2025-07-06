Next Article
Jul 06, 2025
Netflix cancels The Residence and 2 other shows
Netflix just dropped three of its original shows—The Residence, Pulse, and No Good Deed—after only one season.
Even though The Residence (a detective drama set in the White House starring Uzo Aduba) scored a solid 85% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, it still didn't make the cut, likely due to low viewership.
TL;DR
'Pulse' and 'No Good Deed' were also short-lived series
Pulse followed ER residents juggling work and life at a Miami hospital, while No Good Deed was about family secrets unraveling during an LA home sale.
This isn't the first time Netflix has let go of well-liked series early—remember Mindhunter or Sense8?
Meanwhile, Uzo Aduba hasn't said anything about The Residence ending, keeping her focus on her fitness updates instead.