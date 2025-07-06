Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 06, 2025
'Maareesan' set for July 25 theatre release
Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu are teaming up again for Maareesan, hitting theaters July 25.
After their hit film Maamannan last year, this new project is keeping its story a secret, but the teaser hints at a fun road trip that suddenly turns into a thriller.
It's releasing the same day as Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen's Thalaivan Thalaivii—so movie fans have some tough choices!
Here's the 'Maareesan' team
Maareesan is directed by Sudheesh Sankar and written by V Krishna Moorthy, with RB Choudary producing under Super Good Films.
The cast also features Vivek Prasanna, Kovai Sarala, PL Thenappan, Sithara, and Livingston.
Music comes from Yuvan Shankar Raja, while Kalaiselvan Sivaji handles cinematography and Sreejith Sarang takes care of editing.