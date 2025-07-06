Next Article

Entertainment • Jul 06, 2025 'Maareesan' set for July 25 theatre release

Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu are teaming up again for Maareesan, hitting theaters July 25.

After their hit film Maamannan last year, this new project is keeping its story a secret, but the teaser hints at a fun road trip that suddenly turns into a thriller.

It's releasing the same day as Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen's Thalaivan Thalaivii—so movie fans have some tough choices!