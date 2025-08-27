Anil Sharma regrets shelving Dharmendra-Dilip Kumar film for 'Gadar'

The 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, directed by Anil Sharma , was a game-changer for Bollywood. It not only became the highest-grossing Hindi movie of its time but also led to the shelving of another ambitious project. The film in question was Kashmir, which was supposed to reunite legends Dharmendra and Dilip Kumar after over two decades.

Director's lament Sharma opens up on his 'regret' Sharma recently spoke to News18 Showsha about his regret over not being able to work with Kumar. He said, "Dilip Kumar is one person I really wanted to work with, but couldn't. Woh meri life ki ek regret hai (That's one regret in my life)." "Before Gadar, I was working on another film titled Kashmir." "I had spoken to both Dilip saab and Dharam ji and they had agreed to do the film."

Film genesis 'Kashmir' and 'Gadar' connection Sharma revealed, "For a subplot in that film, I was looking for a story revolving around a Pakistani girl and a Kashmiri boy." "And that's where I stumbled upon the story of Gadar." "Woh subplot dhundne mein mujhe Gadar ki kahaani aa gayi (While looking for that subplot, I got the story of Gadar)." "So, I thought of focusing on Gadar and I decided to make Kashmir later."

Star's support Kumar encouraged Sharma to pursue 'Gadar' Despite the shelving of Kashmir, Kumar encouraged Sharma to pursue Gadar. "When I informed him about it, he was fine with it. Why would it even bother him? Dilip Kumar is Dilip Kumar." "He patted my back and told me, 'Laale, tera jo mann kare, tu woh hi kar (Do what your heart wants).'"