Anil Sharma's next film 'Arjun Naga' to star son Utkarsh

'Arjun Naga' to be a complete entertainer

A source told Bollywood Hungama that Arjun Naga will be a complete entertainer, packed with "action, emotion, comedy and drama." The film will also feature a "soulful and catchy soundtrack." Utkarsh will reportedly be seen in his most mass-appealing avatar yet, fighting multiple antagonists. The source said, "Anil Sharma's biggest strength is that he knows the pulse of the audience. Hence, his films are well-received across the country. Arjun Naga is on the same lines."