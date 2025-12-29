Anil Sharma's next film 'Arjun Naga' to star son Utkarsh
What's the story
Anil Sharma, best known for Gadar and Gadar 2, is gearing up for his next project titled Arjun Naga. The film will star his son, Utkarsh Sharma, in the lead role, according to Bollywood Hungama. This marks their fifth cinematic collaboration after Gadar - Ek Prem Katha, Genius, Gadar 2, and Vanvaas.
Film details
'Arjun Naga' to be a complete entertainer
A source told Bollywood Hungama that Arjun Naga will be a complete entertainer, packed with "action, emotion, comedy and drama." The film will also feature a "soulful and catchy soundtrack." Utkarsh will reportedly be seen in his most mass-appealing avatar yet, fighting multiple antagonists. The source said, "Anil Sharma's biggest strength is that he knows the pulse of the audience. Hence, his films are well-received across the country. Arjun Naga is on the same lines."
Production details
'Arjun Naga' to go on floors in early 2026
The casting for Arjun Naga is still underway, with an official announcement expected from Sharma once everything falls into place. The film is likely to go on floors in early 2026. Despite the box office underperformance of his recent family entertainer Vanvaas (2024), which starred Nana Patekar and Utkarsh, the director continues to have a loyal audience due to his mass-appealing movies.