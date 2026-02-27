'Animal Control' gets renewed for season 5

Where to stream the show

The cast—Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi Patel, Grace Palmer, Gerry Dee, and Kyla Pratt—has serious chemistry.

If you want to catch up: the first three seasons are currently available on Netflix; season 3 is also on Hulu/Disney+. Season 4 just kicked off with record-breaking numbers after an NFL preview and is currently airing, and is expected to wrap up in April 2026.

Fox's president Michael Thorn says the show's sharp writing and fan love made renewing it "an easy decision."