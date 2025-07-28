Next Article
'Anime Nights' in US theaters from October 20, 2025
Crunchyroll is rolling out "Anime Nights," a monthly movie night in theaters across the US, starting October 20, 2025.
First up is "Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved," with "Overlord" episodes following on November 17 for its big 10th anniversary.
'Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid' to kickstart 'Anime Nights'
Anime Nights will happen every third Monday at popular chains like AMC, Regal, and Alamo Drafthouse.
December's event includes an exclusive sneak peek at a new Crunchyroll series.
Tickets drop closer to each screening, so fans can catch feature films, special episodes, anniversaries, and previews together on the big screen.