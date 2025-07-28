'Anime Nights' in US theaters from October 20, 2025 Entertainment Jul 28, 2025

Crunchyroll is rolling out "Anime Nights," a monthly movie night in theaters across the US, starting October 20, 2025.

First up is "Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved," with "Overlord" episodes following on November 17 for its big 10th anniversary.