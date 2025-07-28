'Fantastic Four: First Steps' shatters records with $218 million opening weekend

'Fantastic Four' vs 'Superman': Marvel's movie shows superhero genre isn't dead

The movie goes toe-to-toe with DC's new Superman reboot (which made $220 million), showing superhero movies are still big news.

Set in 1960s New York, the film stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Julia Garner as Silver Surfer.

Made on a $200 million budget and directed by Matt Shakman, it got strong reviews from fans—even with all the talk about superhero fatigue—and helped Disney hit $3 billion in global box office for 2025.