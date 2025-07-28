'Fantastic Four: First Steps' shatters records with $218 million opening weekend
Marvel's "Fantastic Four: First Steps" just had a massive debut, pulling in $218 million worldwide on its first weekend—$118 million of that from the US alone.
Released July 15, 2025, it's the biggest opening yet for this series and signals a fresh start for Marvel's original superhero family.
'Fantastic Four' vs 'Superman': Marvel's movie shows superhero genre isn't dead
The movie goes toe-to-toe with DC's new Superman reboot (which made $220 million), showing superhero movies are still big news.
Set in 1960s New York, the film stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Julia Garner as Silver Surfer.
Made on a $200 million budget and directed by Matt Shakman, it got strong reviews from fans—even with all the talk about superhero fatigue—and helped Disney hit $3 billion in global box office for 2025.