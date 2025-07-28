Next Article
'Su from So' sells 1.27L tickets on BookMyShow in a day
"Su From So," a Kannada film, just made waves by selling over 1.27 lakh tickets on BookMyShow in a single day—even with tough competition from other big releases.
Its box office win shows how creative ideas and genuine buzz can get people excited to head to the movies.
'Su from So' shows power of word-of-mouth
Instead of flashy ads, co-producer and actor Raj B Shetty encouraged fans to spread the word themselves.
This paid off big time: over 550 premiere shows across Karnataka sold out, and demand is so high that more early-morning screenings are popping up in Bengaluru.
With plans to release in Kerala and North India too, "Su From So" is showing that sometimes, letting the audience do the talking really works.