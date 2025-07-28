'War 2' vs 'Coolie' vs 'The Raja Saab': Epic clash!

Clash of titans, but potential for big hits is huge

These films are massive in scale, with budgets ranging from ₹150 crore to ₹400 crore. But this clash could mean losses of ₹20-40 crore in North India alone due to divided audiences and fewer screens per film.

Still, there's big potential—Saiyaara, a mid-budget Bollywood movie released just last week, pulled in ₹175 crore.

The second half of 2025 is expected to make up over half (52%) of India's projected ₹13,500 crore box office revenue.