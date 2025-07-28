'War 2' vs 'Coolie' vs 'The Raja Saab': Epic clash!
Get ready for a major box office face-off in the latter half of 2025!
Ayan Mukerji's high-octane War 2—starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani—goes head-to-head with Lokesh Kanagaraj's Tamil action film Coolie, featuring superstar Rajinikanth and Shruti Haasan.
And that's not all: Prabhas brings The Raja Saab to theaters later in the year.
Clash of titans, but potential for big hits is huge
These films are massive in scale, with budgets ranging from ₹150 crore to ₹400 crore. But this clash could mean losses of ₹20-40 crore in North India alone due to divided audiences and fewer screens per film.
Still, there's big potential—Saiyaara, a mid-budget Bollywood movie released just last week, pulled in ₹175 crore.
The second half of 2025 is expected to make up over half (52%) of India's projected ₹13,500 crore box office revenue.
Movies can lose out on digital, satellite revenue
Box office clashes don't just hit ticket sales—they also impact digital and satellite earnings.
Industry pros recommend solo releases for these blockbusters; that way a potential ₹300 crore hit could even reach ₹500 crore.
But in the end? It all comes down to which movie actually delivers on content.