Anirudh and Kaviya Maran's wedding invite draws social media attention
Entertainment
Anirudh Maran and Kaviya Maran's wedding invite is all over social media, thanks to its standout look.
The invitation comes in an ivory box with powder-blue floral carvings, gold accents, and a vintage-style medallion.
Designer Ranjani Iyengar worked closely with the couple to create something "classic, elegant and timeless."
Hand-assembled painted boxes double as keepsakes
This wasn't your average invitation: each box was hand-assembled and painted, using special printing techniques for a deep, 3-D effect.
After experimenting with white paint tapping, the result was an invite that doubles as a keepsake.
The couple and their families loved it; as Iyengar put it, "We wanted a distinct identity without making it overly elaborate or personal," and judging by the buzz, they nailed it.