Anirudh completes 15 years in music industry; pens heartfelt note
What's the story
Celebrated music composer Anirudh Ravichander (36) has completed 15 years in the industry. He took to social media on Monday to pen a heartfelt note of gratitude, saying, "Fifteen years ago, today, our first song found its way into the world. And since that day, it's been one continuous, unstoppable journey." "Fifteen years of music, memories, madness, and magic. From Tamil to Telugu to Hindi to English, from one language to another, from one heart to billions of you all."
Career highlights
'From independent music to dream collaborations'
Ravichander's journey has seen him work across languages.
He wrote, "Independent music, dream collaborations with our favorite international artists, singing for anyone who asks us to, in any language, and being fortunate enough to be part of some of the biggest blockbusters the country has witnessed."
"Along the way, we've had the privilege of working with some of the biggest directors, stars, and producers in the country."
Global impact
'From streaming records to sold-out stadiums'
Ravichander also reflected on the global impact of his music.
He wrote, "From streaming records and reaching billions of ears to experiencing sold-out stadiums across the globe, from top charts to thousands of voices singing our songs back to us...the love has been nothing short of extraordinary."
"The concert frenzy, the energy and the feeling of seeing music transcend boundaries are moments we could only have dreamed of."
Future plans
'Back to studio now and best is yet to come'
Ravichander, who recently tied the knot with Kavya Maran in Greece, also spoke about his future plans.
He wrote, "Through every high and every challenge, we've kept going without a days break, nor are we planning to take a day off ever, fueled by the same love for music that started it all."
"Countless memories. A million more dreams to chase. Back to the studio now and the best is yet to come."
Twitter Post
Here's the composer's note
#15YearsOfAnirudh 🫶 pic.twitter.com/WamQsIWc7w— Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) November 16, 2026
Career milestones
Ravichander's work across different films
Ravichander is known for films like Velaiyilla Pattathari (VIP) (2014), Kaththi (2014), Petta (2019), Master (2021), Vikram (2022), Leo (2023), Vettaiyan (2024), and Jana Nayagan (2026).
He also composed music for Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster hit Jawan.
He had five major projects in 2026: LIK, Jana Nayagan, DC, Paradise, and Jailer 2.