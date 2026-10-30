Composer Anirudh leaves Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'?
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, renowned music composer Anirudh has reportedly exited Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film King. The decision was made due to his packed schedule with multiple commitments in the South Indian film industry. A source told Bollywood Hungama that both parties have mutually decided to part ways after a cordial discussion.
New composers
'King' to now have score by Sachin-Jigar
Following Anirudh's exit, the makers of King have handed over the responsibility of composing the film's background score to Sachin-Jigar.
The duo was already handling the music.
The source added, "Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan are determined to bring King to cinemas this Christmas without any delays."
"However, Anirudh has given the Theme Track of King to Shah Rukh Khan as a mark of his respect for the megastar."
Film details
'King' has an estimated ₹450 crore budget
Despite the change in composers, King will still have Anirudh's touch with the theme track. Sachin-Jigar will reimagine this track for the entire background score of the film.
King is touted to be one of the most ambitious action films in Hindi cinema, with an estimated budget of ₹450 crore (excluding Khan's fees and marketing cost).
The film is directed by Anand and is slated for release on December 24.