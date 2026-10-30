Composer Anirudh leaves Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'?

Following Anirudh's exit, the makers of King have handed over the responsibility of composing the film's background score to Sachin-Jigar.

The duo was already handling the music.

The source added, "Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan are determined to bring King to cinemas this Christmas without any delays."

"However, Anirudh has given the Theme Track of King to Shah Rukh Khan as a mark of his respect for the megastar."