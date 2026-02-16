Anirudh launches artist-owned label 'Albuquerque Records': All about it

Industry veteran B Kaushik is heading the label as COO. With industry experience—including a stint at Sony Music India South—he's teamed up with Anirudh since their Why This Kolaveri Di days.

Label to release Anirudh's film osts, independent tracks

Albuquerque Records is set to release the original soundtracks (OSTs) from Anirudh's film projects, including Rajinikanth's next film, Shah Rukh Khan's King, and Vijay's Jana Nayagan. Expect independent tracks from Anirudh too.

He shared that this label gives him "a home for both my film and non-film work while also supporting new, talented artists who deserve to be seen and heard."

Kaushik added that building an artist-first space is key for long-term music careers.