Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran to marry in November?
What's the story
Speculations about the wedding of popular composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran have resurfaced, with reports suggesting that they may tie the knot later this year. The rumored wedding is reportedly scheduled after the release of Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film Jailer 2, for which Ravichander is composing the music. As the movie premieres on October 15, reports suggest the duo might get married in November. However, no official confirmation has been made by either party yet.
Speculation source
Uncle Mahendra's comments fueled speculation
The latest wave of speculation about Ravichander and Maran's potential wedding was sparked by actor and dramatist Y Gee Mahendra, who is also Ravichander's uncle.
In an interview with KPTV, he revealed that he had heard rumors of the couple planning to get married.
He praised Maran for her leadership skills and suggested that they would make a great pair together.
Career focus
Ravichander's busy work schedule
Meanwhile, Ravichander (35) has been busy with his work commitments.
He is one of the busiest composers in Indian cinema today, having delivered hit albums and unforgettable background scores for some of the biggest stars like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Shah Rukh Khan, and Jr NTR.
His upcoming projects include Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, and Khan's King.
Professional life
Who is Kavya Maran?
On the other hand, Maran (33) is the CEO of the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran.
She is known for her business acumen and is often seen at IPL matches.
Despite the ongoing speculation about their personal lives, both Ravichander and Maran have maintained their privacy.
Until they decide to address these rumors publicly, fans will have to wait for an official announcement regarding their wedding plans.