Anirudhan's Malayalam 'Athiradi' trailer previews college festival chaos May 14

In the trailer, Basil's character Samkutty tries to revive the festival for reasons tied to Riya Shibu's character. Things heat up when he clashes with Tovino's tough goon persona, setting off action-packed conflicts mixed with romance and comedy. Fans can expect intense showdowns and some classic campus drama vibes.

Thomas and Joseph reunite on screen

Athiradi reunites Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph, who previously worked together on Minnal Murali. Their chemistry is front-and-center here.

Meanwhile, Tovino is also gearing up for Gracias El Clasico with Nazriya Nazim, a film that made waves by dropping its poster during a Real Madrid vs. Barcelona match.