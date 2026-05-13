Anirudhan's Malayalam 'Athiradi' trailer previews college festival chaos May 14
The new trailer for Athiradi just dropped, teasing a lively Malayalam campus drama.
Directed by newcomer Arun Anirudhan, the film stars Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Riya Shibu, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and others.
The story kicks off with a college festival making a comeback, sparking personal rivalries and plenty of mayhem.
Athiradi lands in theaters on May 14.
Joseph's Samkutty tries to revive festival
In the trailer, Basil's character Samkutty tries to revive the festival for reasons tied to Riya Shibu's character.
Things heat up when he clashes with Tovino's tough goon persona, setting off action-packed conflicts mixed with romance and comedy.
Fans can expect intense showdowns and some classic campus drama vibes.
Thomas and Joseph reunite on screen
Athiradi reunites Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph, who previously worked together on Minnal Murali. Their chemistry is front-and-center here.
Meanwhile, Tovino is also gearing up for Gracias El Clasico with Nazriya Nazim, a film that made waves by dropping its poster during a Real Madrid vs. Barcelona match.