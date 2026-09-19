Influencer Anish Bhagat could participate in 'Rise and Fall 2'
What's the story
The second season of Rise and Fall is set to premiere soon, with former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag as the host. While the makers are yet to announce the full list of contestants, several names have been confirmed, and many more are being speculated. Among the latter is influencer Anish Bhagat, known for his personal and relationship-focused storytelling. He boasts of one million followers on Instagram.
Contestant confirmation
'He is preparing to enter the reality show'
A source told HT City, "Yes, it's true, he is being considered for the show this season."
"Nothing has been officially announced yet, but he is preparing to enter the reality show."
The source also added, "Given the kind of content he has done so far, it will be interesting to see how he approaches the show."
Career progression
More about Bhagat and his work
Bhagat started his content creation journey in 2018 and gained fame with stories about people and their experiences.
The outlet reports that he has often used his platform to support noble causes, such as organizing a trip to Ram Mandir for his building's security guard.
His work has since expanded beyond social media, with singles like Souvenir and Kyu Tu Door.
He was also seen in Bandish Bandits Season 2 as Kingshuk.
Contestant confirmation
Confirmed names for 'Rise and Fall' Season 2
Meanwhile, some celebrities confirmed to enter the show are Swara Bhasker, Sara Gurpal, Karan Patel, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shehzad Poonawalla, Niharika Tiwari, and Tej Pratap Yadav.
The second season will be released on September 26 on Amazon Prime Video.