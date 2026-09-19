'Rise & Fall': Tej Pratap Yadav, Sara Gurpal join S02

Yadav, a former Bihar minister and son of veteran Bihar politician Lalu Prasad Yadav, has already revealed his game plan in an introductory video.

He compared himself to a banyan tree, emphasizing the strength of its roots even when the tree appears to be shaking.

"When we stumbled along the way, everyone had a field day at our expense, but they forgot that we are a banyan tree, one whose roots are far stronger than its branches," he said.