'Rise & Fall': Tej Pratap Yadav, Sara Gurpal join S02
What's the story
The second season of the high-stakes reality show Rise & Fall is set to premiere on September 26. The show will feature 15 contestants divided into two groups: the Rulers and the Workers. The latest celebrities to join this season are Tej Pratap Yadav, Sara Gurpal, and Kajal Raghwani. They will be joining previously announced contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Karan Patel, Swara Bhasker, and Shehzad Poonawalla.
Contestant strategy
Yadav's game plan for the show
Yadav, a former Bihar minister and son of veteran Bihar politician Lalu Prasad Yadav, has already revealed his game plan in an introductory video.
He compared himself to a banyan tree, emphasizing the strength of its roots even when the tree appears to be shaking.
"When we stumbled along the way, everyone had a field day at our expense, but they forgot that we are a banyan tree, one whose roots are far stronger than its branches," he said.
Game dynamics
Vision for penthouse space
In the show, contestants live in two starkly different areas: the Penthouse and the Basement.
The Penthouse group enjoys privileges as Rulers, while those in the Basement face different challenges as Workers.
Yadav has already envisioned turning his Penthouse space into a court.
"I will hold court and rule over the people in the basement below," he said.
Rise & Fall Season 2 will stream on MX Player by Prime Video.