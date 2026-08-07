'Grey's Anatomy's Anita Kalathara reveals how she lost 'Bridgerton' role

Kalathara said, "There were times in my career when I had a different team."

She revealed that she lost out on Bridgerton due to her old manager.

"It was Bridgerton. I had reached pretty far in the process for the younger sister (Edwina Sharma) in Bridgerton, and my manager just told them I wasn't available."

"When I later saw what happened to the other person's career, I just thought, 'Oh crap.'"

Meanwhile, that role then went to Charithra Chandran.