'Grey's Anatomy's Anita Kalathara reveals how she lost 'Bridgerton' role
What's the story
Actor Anita Kalathara, known for her roles in Grey's Anatomy and Doom Patrol, recently opened up about two significant missed opportunities in her career. In an interview with Variety India, she revealed that she was once close to landing a role in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton but was dropped from consideration due to a decision made by her former representation. She described that the role "could genuinely have been life-changing."
Missed opportunity
'I had reached pretty far in the process'
Kalathara said, "There were times in my career when I had a different team."
She revealed that she lost out on Bridgerton due to her old manager.
"It was Bridgerton. I had reached pretty far in the process for the younger sister (Edwina Sharma) in Bridgerton, and my manager just told them I wasn't available."
"When I later saw what happened to the other person's career, I just thought, 'Oh crap.'"
Meanwhile, that role then went to Charithra Chandran.
Career choices
She also lost out on a role in 'Unfriended'
Kalathara's former representatives also advised her against a role in the 2014 supernatural thriller Unfriended.
They believed that taking the role could hurt her chances of getting Disney roles and pointed to its modest pay.
"I turned down a role that ended up becoming a huge franchise," she said, referring to Unfriended.
New direction
Kalathara has now found a team that understands her
Kalathara's experiences with former representation led her to rethink the kind of representation she wanted.
She now has a team that understands her desire to play a variety of characters.
"They've been bringing me so many great auditions, even over the last couple of months," she said about her current representatives.
"I'm very lucky to have a team now that really gets me."