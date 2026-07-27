'It's just a tag': Anjali Anand denies advocating body positivity
What's the story
Anjali Anand, known for her role in Dhamaal 4, has denied being a proponent of body positivity. In an interview with Zoom, she said that the label of a body positivity advocate was "imposed" on her because of her appearance. "I have never come out and said that I am advocating body positivity. It has just been thopoed (forced) on me because of the way I look," she said.
Kindness over labels
'Advocating things and giving them labels...'
Anand further said, "I don't advocate body positivity. I advocate being kind."
"I think advocating things and giving them labels like these are just us going back in evolution and saying, just be kind to people."
"This is just a tag - body positivity. You have to just be kind to anybody sitting in front of you. You just have to be kind. That's it."
Self-acceptance
'This body positivity brigade has been thopoed...'
Anand added, "I'm not advocating for anything. I don't want to influence people into anything. I just want to inspire people to be who they are."
"Big, small, fat, thin, light, dark, however you are, just be yourself. That is going to make you reach places that nobody else has."
"Don't listen to other people. This body positivity brigade has been thopoed because I am doing a lot."
Health and fitness
'Every fit body looks different'
The actor, best known for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also spoke about her health, saying she is happy with who she is.
"When I feel unfit, I go to the gym. I'm not sitting and telling people...or showing people blood work; I'm healthy. I am fit."
"People don't know it. Every fit body looks different."
She added that she doesn't care about people's opinions on her body because she's just here to do her job with good intent.