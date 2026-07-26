Anjali Anand explains how 'pretty nepotism' works in industry
What's the story
Actor Anjali Anand, who recently starred in the successful film Dhamaal 4, has opened up about the concept of "pretty privilege" in the industry. In an interview with Zoom, she revealed that many filmmakers have cast her without even knowing her body of work. This, she believes, is a form of "pretty nepotism." However, she also stressed that there's no substitute for talent.
Beauty vs. talent
Have been cast without knowing my work: Anand
Anand said, "It becomes more about your beauty and about your body. So many times people have cast me without even knowing if I've done any work or not."
"They just cast me because they're like, 'Oh beautiful face. Let's just cast her.' It's a bonus that I know how to act."
Industry insights
'Pretty privilege' can't last long when it comes to acting
Anand further elaborated on the impact of "pretty privilege" in the film industry.
She said, "Yes, there is a pretty privilege. When it comes to acting, it can't last you long."
"You'll get one film because of 'pretty privilege,' but then you have to keep proving yourself to get the other films."
"It's like pretty nepotism. You're pretty, you'll keep getting the work. You'll get your first job, but then you keep getting it only if you're good at it."
Box office triumph
On 'Dhamaal 4's success
Anand also expressed her joy over the box office success of Dhamaal 4, which has crossed the ₹100 crore mark.
She said, "I didn't even know something like this would ever happen to me, but it happened." "I'm just happy that I got to contribute to the success of the film and people are loving me."
Career progression
A look at her career
Anand started her career in television and has now successfully transitioned to Bollywood.
She is known for her roles in popular shows like Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala and movies such as Dhamaal 4 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Her other notable projects include Raat Jawan Hai on SonyLIV and Dabba Cartel on Netflix.