Anjali Anand explains how 'pretty nepotism' works in industry

Anand further elaborated on the impact of "pretty privilege" in the film industry.

She said, "Yes, there is a pretty privilege. When it comes to acting, it can't last you long."

"You'll get one film because of 'pretty privilege,' but then you have to keep proving yourself to get the other films."

"It's like pretty nepotism. You're pretty, you'll keep getting the work. You'll get your first job, but then you keep getting it only if you're good at it."