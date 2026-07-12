Actor Anjali Anand reflects on battling stereotypes in Bollywood

Trolling

Backlash for 'Dhamaal 4'

Anand is currently facing backlash for her role in Dhamaal 4, which has several fat-shaming jokes. Responding to the criticism, she said, "People often say that to me, that how can you do a film like this when you are so vocal and stand against people making fun of somebody." "But this is the society; people are still making fun of me after I have proven myself." "People are still trolling me online. Until society changes, scripts won't change."