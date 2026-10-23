Anjali Arora faces ₹1.20cr defamation notice after 'Nagada Night' incident
Entertainment
Influencer Anjali Arora is facing a ₹1.20 crore defamation notice after a recent event in Kanpur took an unexpected turn.
Organizers claim she left Nagada Night midway and made rude remarks about locals, demanding a public apology within 15 days.
Her manager, Preeti Dubey, has also been named in the notice.
Anjali Arora criticizes DJ and management
Arora, known for her viral Kacha Badam dance, was seen on video criticizing the DJ and event management that night.