Loading...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Internet trolls influencer Anjali Arora for booking Mata Sita role
Internet trolls influencer Anjali Arora for booking Mata Sita role
'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha' releases on September 25

Internet trolls influencer Anjali Arora for booking Mata Sita role

By Shreya Mukherjee
Aug 19, 2026
01:54 pm
What's the story

Content creator Anjali Arora will be making her big-screen debut with Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha. The film, which is directed by Abhishek Singh, will release on September 25. On Tuesday, the makers released a teaser of the film, and it has sparked mixed reactions online. While some are curious to see Arora's portrayal of Mata Sita, others have expressed their disappointment over her casting in the role. Arora had earlier made her reality show debut with Lock Upp.

Backlash

'Black day for indian cinema'

One user tweeted, "Hey bhagwan, Ghor kalyug. This Anjali Arora playing Sita ji role in #ramayana!!! And I don't need to tell you who she is."

Another netizen reacted, "Kaha Mata Sitaji Aur Kaha Badam wali girl Anjali Arora."

A third user said, "Black day for indian cinema (sic)."

Notably, Arora gained viral fame after dancing to the song Kacha Badam. Following this, she became known as the "Kacha Badam Girl."

Twitter Post

'Indian film and serial industry is so done and dusted'

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Post

Some defended her casting as well

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor insights

Arora opened up about her role

In a recent interview, Arora had said, "For me, playing Mata Sita has been one of the most emotional and responsible journeys of my life." She added, "Her love for Shri Ram is profound, but what inspires me equally is her inner courage and the grace with which she faces every trial."

Dev Sharma, who starred in movies like Yaariyan and Heropanti, plays Lord Ram in the film.

ADVERTISEMENT