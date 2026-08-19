Internet trolls influencer Anjali Arora for booking Mata Sita role
What's the story
Content creator Anjali Arora will be making her big-screen debut with Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha. The film, which is directed by Abhishek Singh, will release on September 25. On Tuesday, the makers released a teaser of the film, and it has sparked mixed reactions online. While some are curious to see Arora's portrayal of Mata Sita, others have expressed their disappointment over her casting in the role. Arora had earlier made her reality show debut with Lock Upp.
Backlash
'Black day for indian cinema'
One user tweeted, "Hey bhagwan, Ghor kalyug. This Anjali Arora playing Sita ji role in #ramayana!!! And I don't need to tell you who she is."
Another netizen reacted, "Kaha Mata Sitaji Aur Kaha Badam wali girl Anjali Arora."
A third user said, "Black day for indian cinema (sic)."
Notably, Arora gained viral fame after dancing to the song Kacha Badam. Following this, she became known as the "Kacha Badam Girl."
Twitter Post
'Indian film and serial industry is so done and dusted'
What is the casting director smoking these days ? 🤡— Courageous (@CourageousRo) August 18, 2026
Anjali Arora, Who Got famous after that Kacha badam dance viral video is now playing the role of Maa Sita in 'Shri Ram katha' which is based on Ramayana.
If you are casting someone for Maa Sita, then at least bring a person… pic.twitter.com/s9QHaA80rh
Twitter Post
Some defended her casting as well
jab ranbir kapoor shree ram bn skta hai toh anjali arora mata sita kyu nahi.. https://t.co/bWx5vHEkAk— sky (@shiptothesky) August 18, 2026
Actor insights
Arora opened up about her role
In a recent interview, Arora had said, "For me, playing Mata Sita has been one of the most emotional and responsible journeys of my life." She added, "Her love for Shri Ram is profound, but what inspires me equally is her inner courage and the grace with which she faces every trial."
Dev Sharma, who starred in movies like Yaariyan and Heropanti, plays Lord Ram in the film.