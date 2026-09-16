Anna Theatre near Mount Road in Chennai has been demolished
Entertainment
Chennai just lost a piece of its movie history: Anna Theatre near Mount Road has been demolished.
In the 1980s, this cozy about 300-seat was where film lovers caught small or festive releases.
For many in the city, Anna wasn't just another theater: it was where catching a movie felt special.
Anna Theatre showcased lesser known films
Anna Theatre stood out by showing lesser-known films when most cinemas chased blockbusters.
But as the city changed and big releases took over, small stand-alone theaters like Anna struggled to keep up.
Its demolition is part of a bigger trend in Chennai: historic places making way for new developments, and with them, a bit of old-school movie magic fades away.