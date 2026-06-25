'Anne with an E' star McKeon reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Miranda McKeon, who played a memorable role in Anne with an E, has opened up about facing stage three breast cancer at just 19.
Her treatment was intense: eight rounds of chemo, 25 radiation sessions, and three surgeries including a double mastectomy.
McKeon found shaving head empowering
Losing her hair was the toughest part for Miranda, even scarier than the illness itself.
Having a hairstyle other than what she was used to felt like "pure torture," but after trying scalp cooling therapy, she decided to shave her head before her last chemo session.
That moment turned out to be empowering for her.
McKeon cancer free since February 2022
Now cancer-free since February 2022 and living in New York City at 24, Miranda has embraced new habits to care for herself and her hair.
She's found confidence and joy again, saying, "I did not think that my life could be as full and beautiful and confident and radiant."