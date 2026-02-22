Annie Awards 2026: Netflix's 'KPop Demon Hunters' wins big
What's the story
Netflix's animated sensation KPop Demon Hunters has taken home ten awards at the 2026 Annie Awards. The film won Best Feature and nine other awards, including Best FX, Best Character Animation, Best Character Design, and Best Direction, among others. The ceremony was held on February 21 at UCLA's Royce Hall in Los Angeles, California. It celebrated the best in film, TV, and multimedia animation.
Team recognition
Other awards clinched by the popular movie
KPop Demon Hunters also won Best Music, Best Production Design, and Best Writing, while Arden Cho won Best Voice Acting for her role as Rumi. The film's editorial team took home the award for Best Editorial. These wins further highlight the film's exceptional talent both behind and in front of the camera. The film is directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans.
Award season dominance
The movie has already won Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award
The Annie Awards results further solidify KPop Demon Hunters's position in the award season. The film has already won the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award, along with several critic group prizes. These victories suggest a strong chance of winning the Best Animated Feature category at next month's Academy Awards.
Additional awards
Other notable winners at the Annie Awards
French animated feature Arco won Best Independent Feature, while The Bad Guys 2 took home the award for Best Storyboarding. On the television side, Adult Swim's Common Side Effects won four awards, including Best TV/Media for Mature Audiences. Several juried prizes were also awarded at the ceremony, such as the Winsor McCay Award for lifetime contributions to animation, given to Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, Chris Sanders, and Michael Dudok de Wit.